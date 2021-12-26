Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out The Newest Wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out The Newest Wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda pop, captain america, marvel, superhero, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pops line has only continued to grow in popularity. A lot of beloved characters have been added to this collection and fans always love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda pop, ariel, the little mermaid, animated, musical, disney, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Ariel Funko Soda Pop

There are some amazing characters in this new collection. Ariel has to be my favorite and that chase variant fits them perfectly. It is about time we get a Yakko soda pop and I like the direction Funko went with the chase variant. Silent Bob also looks amazing and that chase variant makes perfect sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda pop, yakko, animaniacs, tv show, animated, comedy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Yakko Funko Soda Pop

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops arrive March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
vinyl soda pop, silent bob, view askew, comedy, kevin smith, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Silent Bob Funko Soda Pop

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x