Check out The Newest Wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the next wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pops line has only continued to grow in popularity. A lot of beloved characters have been added to this collection and fans always love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Ariel Funko Soda Pop

There are some amazing characters in this new collection. Ariel has to be my favorite and that chase variant fits them perfectly. It is about time we get a Yakko soda pop and I like the direction Funko went with the chase variant. Silent Bob also looks amazing and that chase variant makes perfect sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

Yakko Funko Soda Pop

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops arrive March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Silent Bob Funko Soda Pop