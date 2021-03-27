Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Take a look at these recently announced Vinyl Soda Pops

Funko as a brand has grown in popularity over the years. They have made a ton of Funko Pops that cover all kinds of fandoms. Recently the Vinyl Soda Pop line has become much more popular. Just a couple of days ago some new items got announced, and here is your first look at them.

I am rather impressed with all of these Vinyl Soda Pops. The Professor Owl is one of my favorites because I remember him from a few Disney cartoons I watched as a kid. The Edna Mode one also look great, and I like how the Edward Scissorhands turned out. The Mojo Jojo is pretty cool looking and comes in a new kind of chase variant I haven’t seen in this line before. Fans of these characters can pre-order these items here.

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops come out April 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.