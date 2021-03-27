Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at these really cool recently announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

by Leave a Comment

Take a look at these recently announced Vinyl Soda Pops

Funko as a brand has grown in popularity over the years. They have made a ton of Funko Pops that cover all kinds of fandoms. Recently the Vinyl Soda Pop line has become much more popular. Just a couple of days ago some new items got announced, and here is your first look at them.

professor owl, character, cartoon, disney, vinyl soda pop, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

I am rather impressed with all of these Vinyl Soda Pops. The Professor Owl is one of my favorites because I remember him from a few Disney cartoons I watched as a kid. The Edna Mode one also look great, and I like how the Edward Scissorhands turned out. The Mojo Jojo is pretty cool looking and comes in a new kind of chase variant I haven’t seen in this line before. Fans of these characters can pre-order these items here.

edward scissorhands, movie, drama, tim burton, fantasy, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops come out April 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
edna mode, the incredibles, pixar, vinyl soda pop, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

mojo jojo, vinyl soda pop, powerpuff girls, bad guy, cartoon, sneak peek, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x