Home / A&E / Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Take a look at these recently announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

vinyl soda pop, stan lee, pogo, prince john, john wick, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Take a look at these recently announced Vinyl Soda Pops

This year a lot of new Funko items have been announced. They come from a ton of fandoms, and fans of all ages have been pre-ordering them. This week a new batch of Vinyl Soda Pops got announced, and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda pop, stan lee, superhero, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

There are pretty cool items in this new batch. I really like the Prince John one, that chase variant looks amazing. The Stan Lee is really cool looking too, and the chase turned out really good. Pogo is another good one, making the chase flocked is a nice touch. Making one of John Wick was a great idea, and the chase for them is really quite fitting. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda pop, prince john, robin hood, disney, animated, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

This next batch of Vinyl Soda pops arrive May 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda pop, pogo, umbrella academy, tv show, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

vinyl soda pop, john wick, keanu reeves, action, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

