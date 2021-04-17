Check out These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Take a look at these recently announced Vinyl Soda Pops

This year a lot of new Funko items have been announced. They come from a ton of fandoms, and fans of all ages have been pre-ordering them. This week a new batch of Vinyl Soda Pops got announced, and here is my thoughts on them.

There are pretty cool items in this new batch. I really like the Prince John one, that chase variant looks amazing. The Stan Lee is really cool looking too, and the chase turned out really good. Pogo is another good one, making the chase flocked is a nice touch. Making one of John Wick was a great idea, and the chase for them is really quite fitting. You can pre-order these items here.

This next batch of Vinyl Soda pops arrive May 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.