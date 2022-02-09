Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out The Next Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Check Out The Next Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Get your first look at the newest funko vinyl soda pop set available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, carnage, marvel, villain, symbiote, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set

*this is an affiliate article

It took me a while to get into the Funko Vinyl Soda Pops. From the moment I got my first chase variant I was hooked. There are a ton of characters in this series from all kinds of fandoms. Fans of all ages love trying to get the chase variants for their collections. Recently a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, frankenstein, universal, monster, horror, classic, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Frankenstein Funko Soda

All of these Funko Sodas turned out great. Carnage is an Entertainment Earth exclusive and that chase fits the character perfectly. I like the direction Funko went with Frankenstein and the chase makes sense for this monster. It is about time Funko made a Geralt soda pop and that chase variant looks awesome. You can pre-order these Funko Sodas here.

vinyl soda, geralt, the witcher, video game, tv show, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Geralt Funko Soda

The Carnage Funko Soda Pop arrives May 2022. The Geralt, Pete and Frankenstein Funko Soda Pops come out April 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, pete, disney, villain, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Pete Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

