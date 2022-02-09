Check Out The Next Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Look at the next Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set

*this is an affiliate article

It took me a while to get into the Funko Vinyl Soda Pops. From the moment I got my first chase variant I was hooked. There are a ton of characters in this series from all kinds of fandoms. Fans of all ages love trying to get the chase variants for their collections. Recently a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Frankenstein Funko Soda

All of these Funko Sodas turned out great. Carnage is an Entertainment Earth exclusive and that chase fits the character perfectly. I like the direction Funko went with Frankenstein and the chase makes sense for this monster. It is about time Funko made a Geralt soda pop and that chase variant looks awesome. You can pre-order these Funko Sodas here.

Geralt Funko Soda

The Carnage Funko Soda Pop arrives May 2022. The Geralt, Pete and Frankenstein Funko Soda Pops come out April 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Pete Funko Soda