Home / A&E / Check out These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at some of the exclusive vinyl soda pops which will be available at NYCC 2023

by

vinyl soda, momo, anime, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

Look at these NYCC 2023 exclusive Funko vinyl soda pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. Fans of all ages love collecting them and getting the chase can be a ton of fun. Recently a set of NYCC 2023 exclusives sodas were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, freddy funko, halloween, nycc, 2023, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are some nice looking sodas in this set. The Freddy Funko Halloween one looks cool and put a fun spin on this beloved character. The Lord Zedd one turned out great and Funko made a smart move with the chase. You can learn more about these exclusive sodas here.

vinyl soda, lord zedd, mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, action, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These NYCC 2023 exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops will be available Friday October 13th on Funko.com. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, the lost boys, willy wonka, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

