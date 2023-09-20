Check out These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at these NYCC 2023 exclusive Funko vinyl soda pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. Fans of all ages love collecting them and getting the chase can be a ton of fun. Recently a set of NYCC 2023 exclusives sodas were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

There are some nice looking sodas in this set. The Freddy Funko Halloween one looks cool and put a fun spin on this beloved character. The Lord Zedd one turned out great and Funko made a smart move with the chase. You can learn more about these exclusive sodas here.

These NYCC 2023 exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops will be available Friday October 13th on Funko.com. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.