Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out This Power Ranger Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Check Out This Power Ranger Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Get your first look at this upcoming Power Rangers Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

by Leave a Comment

mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, action, adventure, fantasy, vinyl soda, press release, funko

Look at this Power Rangers Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was a smash hit when it first came out. As a kid, I loved watching the show and had many of the toys. Over the years this franchise has spawned many different series and a few films. Funko has made a good amount of Pops over the years based off of these characters. Recently a Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set was announced and here is what I think of it.

mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, action, adventure, fantasy, vinyl soda, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are some nice looking sodas in this set. I like how the Green Ranger turned out, and the detail on it is quite amazing. Funko made a smart move with the chases, and I think many fans are going to be eager to pick this vinyl soda pop set up. You can learn more about this Funko soda pop set here.

mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, action, adventure, fantasy, vinyl soda, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There is no release date for this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set at this time. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, action, adventure, fantasy, vinyl soda, press release, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x