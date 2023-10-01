Check Out This Power Ranger Funko Vinyl Soda Pop Set

Look at this Power Rangers Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was a smash hit when it first came out. As a kid, I loved watching the show and had many of the toys. Over the years this franchise has spawned many different series and a few films. Funko has made a good amount of Pops over the years based off of these characters. Recently a Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set was announced and here is what I think of it.

There are some nice looking sodas in this set. I like how the Green Ranger turned out, and the detail on it is quite amazing. Funko made a smart move with the chases, and I think many fans are going to be eager to pick this vinyl soda pop set up. You can learn more about this Funko soda pop set here.

There is no release date for this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Funko Vinyl Soda Pop set at this time. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.