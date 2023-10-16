Check out This ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Trailer

Look at this Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was a surprise hit. The film had action, drama, comedy and told a pretty good story. When it was announced an Anime series was getting made, like many fans I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. A few days ago a trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off here:

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated.

This really is an amazing trailer. We see how the characters are gonna look, and they all turned out great. There is a ton of action, and some funny comedic moments. While this trailer moves along we see some romance begin to bloom as well. If you loved the movie, then this is a trailer you need to check out.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix November 17th.