We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Check out This ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Trailer

Check out This ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Trailer

Take a look at this action packed trailer as Scott takes on some powerful foes

Look at this Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was a surprise hit. The film had action, drama, comedy and told a pretty good story. When it was announced an Anime series was getting made, like many fans I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. A few days ago a trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off here:

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated.

This really is an amazing trailer. We see how the characters are gonna look, and they all turned out great. There is a ton of action, and some funny comedic moments. While this trailer moves along we see some romance begin to bloom as well. If you loved the movie, then this is a trailer you need to check out.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix November 17th.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

