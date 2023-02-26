Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out This ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Merchandise

Check Out This ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Merchandise

Get your first look at tons of amazing merchandise from Shazam: Fury of the Gods

by Leave a Comment

Shazam Fury of the Gods, Superhero, Sequel, Coasters, Press Release, DC, Trends International, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Look at all of this ‘Shazam Fury of the Gods’ Merchandise

I really enjoyed Shazam! We saw the life of a young boy get changed forever after he was given amazing powers. At first he was unsure what to do with them, but when a mysterious villain arrived he decided to try and take them down. Like many fans, I wasn’t shocked when a sequel was announced. Recently a bunch of merchandise for Shazam Fury of the Gods was revealed and here is my thoughts on them.

shazam fury of the gods, superhero, sequel, blanket, amazon, press release, dc, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

(c) Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Shazam 2 Blanket

You can read the plot for Shazam Fury of the Gods here:

This sequel continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

shazam fury of the gods, superhero, sequel, action figure, press release, dc, mcfarlane toys, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

(c) Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Shazam 2 Action Figure

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Most of these items are available now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

shazam fury of the gods, t-shirt, superhero, sequel, press release, dc, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

(c) Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Shazam 2 T-Shirt

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x