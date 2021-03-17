Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

A&E / Check out Some of These Amazing Nerdy Items

Check out Some of These Amazing Nerdy Items

Take a look at these really awesome items available now on Fun.com

shredder, teenage mutant ninja turtles, vinyl soda pop, press release, fun.com, funko

I happen to be a pretty nerdy person. When it comes to TV shows and movies, I love talking about them. Over the years a lot of amazing nerdy items have been made based off of many of my favorite TV shows and films. When I heard about Fun.com I was pretty amazed by all the stuff they have online. Here is a look at a few things available now on their website.

the mandalorian, star wars, tv show, western, drama, t-shirt, press release, fun.com, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Their are a lot of really cool items on this website. The Mandalorian items are so good, and many of them are exclusive to Fun.com. They also have some great stuff based off of Avatar The Last Airbender like t-shirts and so much more. This website also carries a good amount of Funko Pops as well as Vinyl Soda Pops like Shredder, Batgirl and Joker. If you are a nerdy person like me, there are sure to be a lot of items you will want to pick up on this website. You can check out Fun.com here.

avatar the last airbender, tv show, comedy, drama, fantasy, press release, t-shirt, fun.com, nickelodeon

(c) Nickelodeon

You can order the Avatar The Last Airbender T-Shirt here. The Mandalorian T-Shirt can be ordered here. Follow this link to check out all the Funko Vinyl Soda Pops they have in stock. You can also follow Fun.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

joker, jack nicholson, dc, batman, vinyl soda pop, press release, fun.com, funko

(c) Funko

batgirl, dc, superhero, dc comics, vinyl soda pop, press release, fun.com, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

