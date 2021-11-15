Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out This Space Jam 25th Anniversary 90s Inspired Merch

Check Out This Space Jam 25th Anniversary 90s Inspired Merch

Look at all these different items based off of this iconic movie.

space jam, logo, website, t-shirt, animated, live action, 25th anniversary, 90s, merch, press release, warner bros

Look at all of this Space Jam 90s inspired Merch

Space Jam ended up being a surprise hit. The movie starred Michael Jordan and told a pretty inspiring story. We got to see him join with the Looney Tunes to take down some powerful foes. 25 years later this movie has only grown in popularity. Now it looks like a bunch of new 90s inspired merch is coming out. Here is my thoughts on some of these amazing looking items.

space jam, 25th anniversary, 90s, merch, logo, press release, rugtomize

(c) NTWRK

Space Jam Logo Rug

Celebrating twenty-five years since Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad defeated the Monstars in an epic basketball showdown, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences has announced a collection of 90s inspired merchandise, an upcoming NFT drop, an all-new digital comic from DC, and more to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Space Jam and its lasting impact on pop culture.

space jam, 25th anniversary, 90s, merch, art print, aaron kai, press release, ntwrk

(c) NTWRK

Exclusive Space Jam Art Print

These are some really great looking items. That Rugtomize turned out great and the logo really pops off of it. The art print from Aaron Kai is amazing and does a great job capturing the core qualities of these beloved characters. I really like how that tye dyed Dim Mak T-Shirt looks, the colors on it are truly breath taking.

space jam, 25th anniversary, 90s, merch, t-shirt, tye dye, press release, dim mak

(c) Dim Mak

Space Jam Tye Dye Dim Mak T-Shirt

All of these Space Jam 25th Anniversary 90s inspired items are available now.

Space Jam is currently available on Digital and 4K Ultra HD via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film also received a special 25th anniversary DVD and Blu Ray release earlier this year, and an exclusive “Space Jam” double feature box set is at retail nationwide.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

