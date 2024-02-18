Get Daily Email
Check Out This Space Jam Funko NFT Set

Check Out This Space Jam Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeeables from this upcoming Funko NFT set

space jam, live action, animated, sports, comedy, royalty, press release, droppp, funko

Look at this Space Jam Funko NFT set

Space Jam was a huge hit when it came out. It took audiences on an amazing adventure that was a true joy to watch unfold. Over the years this film has only grown in popularity as fans of all ages continue to watch it together. Recently Funko announced an NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

space jam, funko pop, lola bunny, legendary, live action, animated, sports, comedy, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some great looking Pops in this NFT set. Lola Bunny turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. The Bugs Bunny one looks wonderful and helps bring a hilarious scene from this movie to life. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

space jam, funko pop, bugs bunny, legendary, live action, animated, sports, comedy, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Space Jam Funko NFT set drops February 20th at 11am. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

space jam, funko pop, daffy duck, legendary, live action, animated, sports, comedy, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

