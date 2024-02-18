Check Out This Space Jam Funko NFT Set

Look at this Space Jam Funko NFT set

Space Jam was a huge hit when it came out. It took audiences on an amazing adventure that was a true joy to watch unfold. Over the years this film has only grown in popularity as fans of all ages continue to watch it together. Recently Funko announced an NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some great looking Pops in this NFT set. Lola Bunny turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. The Bugs Bunny one looks wonderful and helps bring a hilarious scene from this movie to life. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This Space Jam Funko NFT set drops February 20th at 11am. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.