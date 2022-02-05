Check out These Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black Light Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black Light soda set

Since I was a kid I have loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I watched the animated cartoon all the time and had a ton of the toys. As an adult I have enjoyed all the new movies and TV shows that have come out. Fans of all ages love adding all of these Funko Pops and Vinyl Soda Pops to their collections. Now some new TMNT black light vinyl soda pops have been announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Man does this black light set look amazing! The detail of each character is spot on and really brings their individual personalities to life. I love how each of the chase variants turned out and the cans themselves are truly breath taking. You can learn more about this black light vinyl soda set here.

There is no release date for this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black Light Vinyl Soda set at this time. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.