Check Out This The Dark Knight Trilogy Funko NFT Set

Look at this The Dark Knight Trilogy Funko NFT Set

The Dark Knight trilogy was very popular with fans. Batman Begins gave it a good start and had Batman face off against a powerful foe. The Dark Knight put a new spin on a popular villain and made a huge amount of money. Although not as strong as the first two films, many still liked The Dark Knight Rises. Recently Funko announced an NFT set based off of these films and here is my thoughts on it.

There are great looking Pops in this NFT set. Harvey Dent looks amazing and the details are really quite impressive. Funko made a smart move with the Royalty and fans are going to be excited to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This The Dark Knight Trilogy Funko NFT set drops Tuesday May 23rd at 11am PT/ 2pm ET.