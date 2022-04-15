Check Out These The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pops

Look at these The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

The Godfather movies have only grown in popularity over the years. Fans young and old have plenty of favorite scenes from these films. With the 50th Anniversary coming up Funko has announced a new set of Funko Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

Vito Corleone Funko

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. Vito has to be my favorite because Funko captured the essence of this character perfectly. Sonny Vito looks nice and Funko did a splendid job getting them just right. You can pre-order these items here.

Micheal Corleone Funko

These The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pops arrive July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sonny Corleone Funko