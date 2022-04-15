Get Daily Email
Check Out These The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pops

Check Out These The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pops

Get your first look at these 50th Anniversary The Godfather Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by

the godfather, funko pop, 50th anniversary, vito corleone, michael corleone, sonny corleone, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

The Godfather movies have only grown in popularity over the years. Fans young and old have plenty of favorite scenes from these films. With the 50th Anniversary coming up Funko has announced a new set of Funko Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

the godfather, funko pop, vito corleone, drama, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Vito Corleone Funko

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. Vito has to be my favorite because Funko captured the essence of this character perfectly. Sonny Vito looks nice and Funko did a splendid job getting them just right. You can pre-order these items here.

the godfather, 50th anniversary, funko pop, michael corleone, drama, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Micheal Corleone Funko

These The Godfather 50th Anniversary Funko Pops arrive July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the godfather, funko pop, sonny corleone, drama, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Sonny Corleone Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

