Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out This ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Teaser Revealed at D23 Expo

Check Out This ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Teaser Revealed at D23 Expo

Fans got their first look at The Mandalorian season 3 when a teaser was shown at D23 Expo

by Leave a Comment

the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, western, action, adventure, season 3, teaser, d23 expo, 2022, press release, lucasfilm, disney plus

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 teaser was shown at D23 Expo

I have been blown away by The Mandalorian so far. This show does a great job showing the darker sides of the Star Wars universe. We have seen a ton of action and the lives of many of the characters change in lots of ways. At D23 Expo a teaser for season 3 was shown and here is my thoughts on it.

the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, western, action, adventure, season 3, teaser, d23 expo, 2022, press release, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for The Mandalorian season 3 here:

In the third season of this show Mando and Grogu have been reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy.

the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, western, action, adventure, season 3, teaser, d23 expo, 2022, press release, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see Mando in a dark place at the start of this teaser. His clan has turned their backs on him, and it looks like Grogu and him have been reunited. We see a few familiar faces and others we know from recent Star Wars films. While this teaser moves along it seems Mando might not be alone after all. As this teaser comes to a close a brand new adventure begins.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the mandalorian, tv show, star wars, western, action, adventure, season 3, teaser, d23 expo, 2022, press release, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 3 streams exclusively on Disney Plus in 2023. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x