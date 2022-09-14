Check Out This ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Teaser Revealed at D23 Expo

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 teaser was shown at D23 Expo

I have been blown away by The Mandalorian so far. This show does a great job showing the darker sides of the Star Wars universe. We have seen a ton of action and the lives of many of the characters change in lots of ways. At D23 Expo a teaser for season 3 was shown and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Mandalorian season 3 here:

In the third season of this show Mando and Grogu have been reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy.

We see Mando in a dark place at the start of this teaser. His clan has turned their backs on him, and it looks like Grogu and him have been reunited. We see a few familiar faces and others we know from recent Star Wars films. While this teaser moves along it seems Mando might not be alone after all. As this teaser comes to a close a brand new adventure begins.

The Mandalorian season 3 streams exclusively on Disney Plus in 2023. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.