Check out These ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops

Look at these ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Star Wars has a huge fanbase these days. There is all kinds of merchandise based off the movies and TV shows. Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made based off of characters from this franchise. With Valentine’s Day coming next month Funko has decided to make some Pops from characters on The Mandalorian. Here is my thoughts on these Funko Pops.

Ahsoka Valentine’s Day Funko Pop

These Funko Pops all turned out great. Mando has to be my favorite and the details capture the holiday perfectly. Grogu looks wonderful and Funko did a splendid job capturing the innocence of this character. This is a different look for Ahsoka but it fits this collection quite well. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

Grogu Valentine’s Day Funko Pop

These ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops arrive March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Mando Valentine’s Day Funko Pop