Check out These 'The Mandalorian' Valentine's Day Funko Pops

Check out These ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops

Check out these Star Wars Valentine's Day Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by

the mandalorian, star wars, valentine's day, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Star Wars has a huge fanbase these days. There is all kinds of merchandise based off the movies and TV shows. Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made based off of characters from this franchise. With Valentine’s Day coming next month Funko has decided to make some Pops from characters on The Mandalorian. Here is my thoughts on these Funko Pops.

the mandalorian, ahsoka, jedi, star wars, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Ahsoka Valentine’s Day Funko Pop

These Funko Pops all turned out great. Mando has to be my favorite and the details capture the holiday perfectly. Grogu looks wonderful and Funko did a splendid job capturing the innocence of this character. This is a different look for Ahsoka but it fits this collection quite well. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

the mandalorian, grogu, jedi, star wars, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Grogu Valentine’s Day Funko Pop

These ‘The Mandalorian’ Valentine’s Day Funko Pops arrive March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the mandalorian, mando, bounty hunter, star wars, press release, entertainmnent earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mando Valentine’s Day Funko Pop

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

