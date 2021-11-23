Check out the Newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the next wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each wave comes out with more characters that fans of all ages are eager to add to their collection. Recently a new wave was announced and here is what I think of them.

Agatha Harkness Funko Soda

There are some amazing looking sodas in this new wave. Agatha Harkness turned out great and making the chase glow in the dark was a smart move by Funko. Vinz Clortho looks amazing and I love how that chase variant turned out. It is about time Carl from Up gets a soda and I like the direction Funko chose to go in with the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

Vinz Clortho Funko Soda

Most of these Funko Sodas arrive February 2022. The Vinz Clortho soda comes out March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Carl Funko Soda