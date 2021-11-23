Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out the Newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out the Newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda pop, agatha harkness, vinz clortho, carl, russell, mighty mouse, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each wave comes out with more characters that fans of all ages are eager to add to their collection. Recently a new wave was announced and here is what I think of them.

vinyl soda pop, agatha harkness, wandavision, tv show, marvel, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Agatha Harkness Funko Soda

There are some amazing looking sodas in this new wave. Agatha Harkness turned out great and making the chase glow in the dark was a smart move by Funko. Vinz Clortho looks amazing and I love how that chase variant turned out. It is about time Carl from Up gets a soda and I like the direction Funko chose to go in with the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda pop, vinz clortho, keymaster, ghostbusters, comedy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Vinz Clortho Funko Soda

Most of these Funko Sodas arrive February 2022. The Vinz Clortho soda comes out March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda pop, carl, up, animated, pixar, ed asner, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Carl Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

