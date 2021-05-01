Get Daily Email
Check out These Disney Princess Funko Pops

Check out These Disney Princess Funko Pops

Get your first look at these recently announced Disney Princess Funko Pops

by

disney princess, funko pop, aurora, ariel, jasmine, tiana, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Take a look at these Disney Princess Funko Pops

I am a pretty big Disney fan. As a kid I loved watching the animated films and TV shows. As an adult I still love watching the movies and TV shows that have come out lately. Over the years Funko has made a lot of Pops based off of characters from the movies and TV shows. Earlier this week they announced some new Disney Princess Funko Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

(c) Funko

I love how these Funko Pops turned out. The Ariel one looks great and shows a memorable scene from this film. My favorite has to be the Tiana one that captures an important moment from the movie perfectly. The Jasmine is also quite nice and does a splendid job revealing the essence of her personality. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

(c) Funko

These Disney Princess Funko Pops arrive May 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

