Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

Check Out These Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Wonder Woman Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

wonder woman, classic, 80th anniversary, funko pop, press release, dc, entertainment earth, funko

Look at These Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

Lots of Funko Pops have been made of DC characters over the years. Each one shows a different version of beloved heroes and villains. Earlier this week some new Wonder Woman Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

wonder woman, white lantern, 80th anniversary, exclusive, glow, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, dc, funko

(c) Funko

Wonder Woman 80th White Lantern GITD Pop! Vinyl – EE Excl.

These Funko Pops all look really amazing. The White Lantern Glow Funko Pop has to be my favorite because of how well it all around turned out. The Twist of Fate one shows this hero ready to take someone or something on in a battle pose. Odyssey gives us a new look for this hero with their trusty lasso in their hands. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

wonder woman, odyssey, funko pop, 80th anniversary, dc, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Odyssey Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Odyssey Funko Pop comes out October 2021. The White Lantern Glow and Twist of Fate Funko Pops arrive November 2021. The Classic with Cape Funko Pop comes out December 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
wonder woman, twist of fate, funko pop, 80th anniversary, dc, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wonder Woman 80th A Twist Of Fate Pop! Vinyl Figure

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x