Check Out These Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

Look at These Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

Lots of Funko Pops have been made of DC characters over the years. Each one shows a different version of beloved heroes and villains. Earlier this week some new Wonder Woman Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Wonder Woman 80th White Lantern GITD Pop! Vinyl – EE Excl.

These Funko Pops all look really amazing. The White Lantern Glow Funko Pop has to be my favorite because of how well it all around turned out. The Twist of Fate one shows this hero ready to take someone or something on in a battle pose. Odyssey gives us a new look for this hero with their trusty lasso in their hands. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Odyssey Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Odyssey Funko Pop comes out October 2021. The White Lantern Glow and Twist of Fate Funko Pops arrive November 2021. The Classic with Cape Funko Pop comes out December 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wonder Woman 80th A Twist Of Fate Pop! Vinyl Figure