The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / The City of Gotham is in Absolute Chaos in ‘The Final Joke’

The City of Gotham is in Absolute Chaos in ‘The Final Joke’

Joker has taken over the city and it is up to Harley to find a way to stop him

by Leave a Comment

the final joke, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

It looks like the Joker has finally won in ‘The Final Joke’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley and her crew tried to save the city from a deadly threat. The Justice League shows up, and attempted to take Harley in for her crimes. Someone unexpected showed up and made sure that whole team of heroes were taken care of. Ivy does something drastic, but it does seem to work quite well. Harley also finds out Ivy has been keeping a big secret from her. Just when it looks like this crew has won, something terrible happens. Now Harley prepares to take the Joker on in ‘The Final Joke’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘The Final Joke’ here:

In the season finale, Harley has her final showdown with the Joker, when [spoilers] [spoil] [spoilers]. Will they [spoiler]? Maybe. But you can bet they [spoiler]!

(c) Warner Bros Television

The Joker has taken over the whole city in ‘The Final Joke’. When he does something awful to Ivy, Harley and her crew spring into action. Yet rather quickly they all get captured by him. Harley gets away, and knows she has to find a way to beat him, but how eludes her for the moment. There seems to be only one choice, and it is a risky one at that. Yet the surprise return of a dear friend might help this dangerous plan work. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Harley may have finally gotten what she has always wanted.

the final joke, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘The Final Joke’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

