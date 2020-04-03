Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / The City Has Seen Better Days in ‘New Gotham’

The City Has Seen Better Days in ‘New Gotham’

The city is in shambles and Harley seems to be loving every chaos ridden minute of it.

new gotham, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley is having an absolute blast in ‘New Gotham’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Joker had taken over the city. He had also captured all of her crew, and killed Ivy. She knew she had to defeat Joker, but wasn’t sure how. Even Batman had become a captive to this insane madman. She came up with a radical plan, and lucky for her a dear friend showed up to help. As this episode came to a close the city was in bad shape, and the Joker was defeated. Now Harley decides to have a little fun in ‘New Gotham’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘New Gotham’ here:

Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is.  Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower.   Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and Two Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld.  Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.

(c) Warner Bros Television

The city is in dire shape in ‘New Gotham’. Harley takes this opportunity to have some crazy fun. When Ivy reminds her of something, she decides to take action. Her move ends up making things worse, and forces four villains to band together. They give her a choice, and when she refuses something bad happens to her. Luckily her crew help her out, but once they do it is clear things have changed in Gotham just a bit. As this episode comes to a close Harley gives herself a new mission.

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘New Gotham’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

