Clare Recounts All the Times Henry Visited Her in 'Episode 3'

Clare Recounts All the Times Henry Visited Her in ‘Episode 3’

We see an older Clare look back on all the times Henry came to visit her on this episode

episode 3, the time traveler's wife, adaptation, science fiction, romance, drama, review, hbo

Clare look back on her meetings with Henry in episode 3

Last time on The Time Traveler’s Wife, Henry decided to tell Clare a bit about his parents. He told her who his mom was, and how her and his father met. Henry also told the tragic parts of this story. This helped Clare and Henry get closer in some ways. As this episode came to a close Henry ended up doing something pretty amazing. Now Clare looks back on the times Henry visited her on episode 3. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Time Traveler’s Wife here:

A show that tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

We see an older Clare at the start of this episode. She decides to look back on all the times Henry visited her. They start off simple enough, but over time young Clare begins to piece some things together. This causes Henry to say some hurtful things to her. After something bad happens to Clare one night, she asks Henry a big favor. He agrees to do it, but naturally he is a little hesitant at the same time. As this episode comes to a close Clare makes a decision that ends up being better for everyone involved.

The Time Traveler’s Wife episode 3 is available now on HBO.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

