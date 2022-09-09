A Classic Story Gets a Few New Twists in ‘Pinocchio’

The live action ‘Pinocchio’ is available now on Disney Plus

As a kid I loved Pinocchio. It was a magical story full of wonderful songs and took audiences on an amazing adventure. When I heard a live action version of this story was being made I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a screener of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Pinocchio here:

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Pinocchio gets 6/10. Tom Hanks does a great job as Gepetto and adds new elements to this character that really work here. Cynthia Erivo does an amazing job as the Blue Fairy and sings a beautiful rendition of ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’. Yet there are moments of this film that feel rushed like the Pleasure Island scene which is missing many of the things that made it great in the animated movie. Even Monstro doesn’t have as big of a role here and they made them look more odd than scary. The ending wasn’t as strong as in the original and doesn’t do a good job of bringing this tale to a close. Some people will like this movie but it won’t be for everyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Pinocchio is available now on Disney Plus.