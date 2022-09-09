Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Classic Story Gets a Few New Twists in ‘Pinocchio’

A Classic Story Gets a Few New Twists in ‘Pinocchio’

The live action retelling of this beloved story is available now on Disney Plus

by Leave a Comment

pinocchio, musical, fantasy, live action, tom hanks, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

The live action ‘Pinocchio’ is available now on Disney Plus

As a kid I loved Pinocchio. It was a magical story full of wonderful songs and took audiences on an amazing adventure. When I heard a live action version of this story was being made I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a screener of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

pinocchio, musical, fantasy, live action, tom hanks, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Pinocchio here:

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

pinocchio, musical, fantasy, live action, tom hanks, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Pinocchio gets 6/10. Tom Hanks does a great job as Gepetto and adds new elements to this character that really work here. Cynthia Erivo does an amazing job as the Blue Fairy and sings a beautiful rendition of ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’. Yet there are moments of this film that feel rushed like the Pleasure Island scene which is missing many of the things that made it great in the animated movie. Even Monstro doesn’t have as big of a role here and they made them look more odd than scary. The ending wasn’t as strong as in the original and doesn’t do a good job of bringing this tale to a close. Some people will like this movie but it won’t be for everyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
pinocchio, musical, fantasy, live action, tom hanks, review, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Pinocchio is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x