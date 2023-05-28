Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Clever Tale Gets Told in ‘Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill’

A Clever Tale Gets Told in ‘Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill’

A great story gets told here, one that comes with a very important lesson

‘Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill’ is out now

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When they are done right they can take readers on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill here:

Princess Pru’s life is practically perfect. She has two loving dads, an ostrich named Orville, and three royal tarantulas. But one day, a ghastly ogre with crusty toenails and goopy ears moves into the house on the hill. At first, Pru sees the ogre as a nuisance: he disrupts her royal rock band practices, weekly tickle tag games, and even the hide-and-seek tournament. But then she starts to wonder if the ogre is just lonely.

The unsympathetic townspeople become especially terrified when Oggy the ogre is spotted buying cupcakes and balloons. They receive ominous notes (that look very much like invitations), and the kings are convinced that Oggy wants to make everyone into a stew! But with courage and spunk, Pru heads to the house on the hill to meet Oggy—for a party! All along, Oggy just wanted to make friends—and thanks to Pru, he does.

Whimsical, hand-drawn illustrations and expressive characters perfectly capture this unconventional fairy tale about empathy, belonging, and daring not to follow the crowd.

I had a great time reading this book. When an Ogre moves to a nearby hill, at first the princess isn’t happy about it. But after a short time she wonders if there is more to them than it seems. She decides to take a big risk, and it pays off better than she expected it to. I think most kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

Princess Pru and the Ogre on the Hill is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

