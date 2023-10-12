Cliff Has a Tough Choice to Make in ‘Orqwith Patrol’

The team tries to defeat a powerful threat in ‘Orqwith Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, we saw the team head into a strange looking place. It was here they hoped to get their longevities back, and stop a powerful threat from returning. Instead, we saw them fighting some weird looking beings and some were unsure what to do next. As this episode came to a close, it looked like a dangerous foe could be coming back. Now someone gives Cliff a tough decision to make in ‘Orqwith Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Orqwith Patrol’ here:

While trapped in Orqwith, Jane ropes Cliff into hunting for their longevities, as Vic gives Deric his own superhero moment by taking on the Scissormen. Meanwhile, Rouge tries to convince a gloomy Rita into joining the rest of the team.

We see Rita is not doing that great at the start of this episode. Rouge tries to snap her out of it so they can go and help the rest of the team. Things are going alright for Jane and Cliff at first, but that changes when someone shows Cliff something. It changes his perspective on Immortus and leads him to make a bad decision. Meanwhile Vic and a friend battle a bunch of baddies, and have a great time doing it. As this episode comes to a close, it seems a deadly foe has returned.

Doom Patrol ‘Orqwith Patrol’ is available now on Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.