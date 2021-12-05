Clint and Kate Need to Find a Way Out of a Sticky Situation in ‘Echoes’

Clint and Kate find themselves in a bad situation on ‘Echoes’

Last time on Hawkeye, Kate had gotten herself mixed up with a dangerous criminal organization. After putting on a mysterious suit it looks like they have targeted her. Clint stepped in to help and now he finds himself tangled up in a messy situation. After they destroy Kate’s apartment Clint goes on his own to retrieve something from someone. Getting this item back proves to not be a simple as he hoped it might be. Yet in the end he does get it and comes up with a great plan to fix the whole situation. Things are going great until an uninvited guest shows up. Now Kate and Clint find themselves help captive by this group in ‘Echoes’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Echoes’ here:

After escaping a new threat, Clint and Kate join forces against an expanding criminal conspiracy.

Things aren’t look great for Clint and Kate at the start of this episode. They meet the boss who proves to be tougher than they appear to be. Clint does something drastic and this leads to some good action packed moments. Once Kate and Clint take a car the chase is really on. Kate gets to try out some trick arrows and has a blast finding out just what each one does. Once they get away Kate comes up with a plan to get some answers about someone. As this episode comes to a close this mission takes a surprise turn.

