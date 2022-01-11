‘Cobra Kai’ season 3 is out now on DVD

So far Cobra Kai has been an amazing show. This show does a wonderful job telling the next chapter in the Karate Kid story. We have seen these characters grow and change in many ways so far, and in season 3 they face tough challenges. I was able to get a review copy of season 3 of this show and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Cobra Kai season 3 here:

Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Things aren’t looking good for Miguel at the start of this season. Johnny blames himself and for a minute goes back to some old bad behaviors. Meanwhile Kreese is running the dojo now and has big plans for his students. While this is going on Daniel must return to Okinawa to try and save his business where he bumps into an old adversary. As this season comes to a close two dojos come together to try and stop a common enemy. There are some good deleted scenes and a hilarious blooper reel.

Cobra Kai season 3 is available now on DVD. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.