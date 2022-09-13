‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is available now on DVD

‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 is out now on DVD

I have really enjoyed Cobra Kai so far. We see old rivalries return, and familiar foes come back for revenge. Each season, the stakes keep getting higher for these two dojos. When I heard season 4 was coming out on DVD I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of season 4 of this show and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cobra Kai season 4 here:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament…and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the Valley?

I had a great time watching these episodes again. We see Kreese reach out to an old ally for help, and it proves to be the edge this dojo needed. Meanwhile two other dojos must find a way to work together to stop a dangerous enemy once and for all. ‘Karate Dad’ had two cast members talking about their favorite scenes from this season and how much fun they have had on this show so far. There is also a pretty hilarious gag reel.

Cobra Kai season 4 is out now on DVD. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.