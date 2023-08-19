Get Daily Email
A Colorful Story Gets Told in ‘A Very Dinosaur Birthday’

Watch as a birthday party goes haywire when a bunch of dinosaurs get invited

a very dinosaur birthday, children's fiction, adam wallace, net galley, review, thomas nelson children's

A party takes a wacky turn in ‘A Very Dinosaur Birthday’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of these books have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about A Very Dinosaur Birthday, I hoped it would be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for A Very Dinosaur Birthday here:

What if dinosaurs showed up at your birthday party? From prehistoric presents to games crashing out of control and your snacks going extinct, it’s a dino disaster!

Dinosaurs are big, and strong, and scary, and farty,

So do you really want them coming to your birthday party?

This was a pretty good book. Right away, we see a birthday party take a turn when the dinos who were invited start showing up. They just want to have a good time, but they end up creating a bunch of messes. Yet as this story comes to a close, the kids realize how much more fun this party was with all of these dinos in attendance. Most kids will enjoy reading this book.

A Very Dinosaur Birthday is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

