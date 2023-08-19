A Colorful Story Gets Told in ‘A Very Dinosaur Birthday’

A party takes a wacky turn in ‘A Very Dinosaur Birthday’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of these books have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about A Very Dinosaur Birthday, I hoped it would be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for A Very Dinosaur Birthday here:

What if dinosaurs showed up at your birthday party? From prehistoric presents to games crashing out of control and your snacks going extinct, it’s a dino disaster! Dinosaurs are big, and strong, and scary, and farty, So do you really want them coming to your birthday party?

This was a pretty good book. Right away, we see a birthday party take a turn when the dinos who were invited start showing up. They just want to have a good time, but they end up creating a bunch of messes. Yet as this story comes to a close, the kids realize how much more fun this party was with all of these dinos in attendance. Most kids will enjoy reading this book.

A Very Dinosaur Birthday is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.