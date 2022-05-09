Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Constantine Awakens in a Strange Place in ‘House of Mystery’

Constantine Awakens in a Strange Place in ‘House of Mystery’

He has no idea how he got there or what the heck is going on at this peculiar dwelling

by Leave a Comment

house of mystery, constantine, animated, short, dc, blu-ray, review, warner bros animation, warner bros home entertainment

Things look bad for Constantine in ‘House of Mystery’

I have been lucky to watch most of the recent DC animated films. Many of them do a wonderful job bringing fan favorite stories to life. With some of these movies an animated short has been attached, and each one has been a blast to watch unfold. When I heard about Constantine: The House of Mystery I was hoping I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this short and here is what I thought of it.

house of mystery, constantine, animated, short, dc, blu-ray, review, warner bros animation, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

You can read the plot for Constantine The House of Mystery here:

John Constantine wakes up in the eerie House of Mystery with no recollection of how he got there. Fortunately, Zatanna and his friends are all there. Unfortunately, they have a bad habit of turning into demons and ripping him to shreds, over and over again!

house of mystery, constantine, animated, short, dc, blu-ray, review, warner bros animation, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

We see John Constantine ask the Flash to do something risky at the start of this short. After that, we see Constantine finding himself in a familiar dwelling. At first, things here look to be great with no bad side to it at all. Once his friend turn into demons though the whole moment takes a deadly turn fast. For some reason Constantine keeps returning here, and he is eager to find out what is going on. As this short comes to a close things take a bad turn for Constantine real fast.

house of mystery, constantine, animated, short, dc, blu-ray, review, warner bros animation, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

Constantine: The House of Mystery is available now on Blu-Ray and Digital.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

