Home / A&E / Courtney Realizes she Might Need Help in 'Wildcat'

Courtney Realizes she Might Need Help in ‘Wildcat’

Her mission to recruite new JSA members has a bit of a bumpy start

Courtney begins a brand new mission in ‘Wildcat’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney thought she was ready to take down another villain. Sadly, this one proved to be too strong. Not only did Courtney and Pat fail, but an innocent lost their life during the battle. Courtney felt bad about this, and feared she might not be enough to take these baddies down. Pat took her to a special place, which gave her a new mission. Now that mission begins in ‘Wildcat’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Wildcat’ here:

After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda Montez. Elsewhere, Pat’s suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents.

(c) Warner Bros Television

Courtney thinks it would be a good idea to try and recruit new members of the JSA in ‘Wildcat’. She finds someone she thinks would be a good fit, but they are less than enthused about the idea. But they decide to at least hear her out. After they try on the suit, they seem excited to join this team. On their first mission together, things don’t go as either of them planned. Yet as this episode comes to a close, it looks like Stargirl may have found her first ally in the fight against this evil organization.

(c) Warner Bros Television

Stargirl ‘Wildcat’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

