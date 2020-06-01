Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Courtney Thinks She Is Ready to Take a Villain on in ‘Icicle’

Courtney Thinks She Is Ready to Take a Villain on in ‘Icicle’

A new villain has arrived in town and she believes she is ready to take them down.

icicle, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Courtney makes a big mistake in ‘Icicle’

Last time on Stargirl, she learned a cool secret about Pat. He had been working on a new robot suit, and she couldn’t be more excited. Courtney believed this suit could help her take down this group of baddies. Yet Pat refused to help her out, and told her it was too dangerous. She made herself a new suit, and ended up in the sights of one of these baddies. Pat tried to take them on, but they proved to be too powerful. When Stargirl joined the fight, she found a way to beat them. As this episode came to a close, it looks like a new baddie has come to town. Now she thinks she is ready to take them on in ‘Icicle’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Icicle’ here:

After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent.

icicle, stargirl, tv show, drama, superhero, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Courtney thinks she is ready to take another bad guy on in ‘Icicle’. Pat tells her it is too dangerous, but she refuses to listen. When they prove to be stronger than she thought, she fears Pat may have been right. The fight that ensues ends up taking the life of an innocent, and Courtney feels like it is all her fault. As this episode comes to a close, Courtney realizes she may need some help taking the rest of these villains down.

Stargirl ‘Icicle’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

