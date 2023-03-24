Cousin Pat’s Hilarious Reality TV Audition Stories: Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, and More

—

Cousin Pat aka Dr. Patrick Argiro, is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, and Certified Grief Informed Professional, and in the early days before Patrick found God, he found comedy!

Cousin Pat is a former stand-up comedian who worked with some of the best stand-up comedians out there. He says, “these famous people would come in and be the nicest guys and then go on stage and crush. Tony Rock was a “sweetheart,” and Jim Norton seemed so humble, according to Dr. Patrick Argiro.

He worked out his craft at New York Comedy Club located in Midtown, NYC, at 241 East 24th St., New York, NY 10010, as the main source of working out material, as well as many rooms in NYC, including the bar Asylum on Bleeker Street which had a very experienced open mic that was run by Adam Hunter who went onto fame from Last Comic Standing and many other shows and is considered one of the best comics around especially in the Los Angeles scene. Adam has been featured on the Most Popular Podcast in History, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and has been seen on many other shows as well.

From Audition to Elimination: Cousin Pat’s Rollercoaster Ride on Last Comic Standing

Cousin Pat auditioned for Last Comic Standing . It is a reality television show that features stand-up comedians competing against each other for a cash prize and the title of “Last Comic Standing.”

The show originally aired on NBC from 2003 to 2010 and was later revived for a ninth season in 2018 by NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. The format of the show typically involves comedians competing in a series of elimination rounds, with a panel of judges determining which comedians advance to the next round.

The show has featured some well-known comedians as contestants and judges and is considered to be a launchpad for many comedians’ careers.

The Unforgettable Audition: Cousin Pat’s America’s Got Talent Experience

Cousin Pat also auditioned for America’s Got Talent many years ago when the show first came out. AGT “America’s Got Talent” is a reality television show featuring various performers, including singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other actors, competing for a cash prize and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

The show first premiered on NBC in 2006 and is a part of the global Got Talent franchise. AGT is hosted by Terry Crews and judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. AGT is known for its diverse range of acts and has discovered many talented individuals from a wide range of backgrounds and ages. The show is very popular among the audience and is considered a platform for many talents to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

Mr. Pat shared a moment where he attempted to flirt or hit on a female contestant and said, “you are talented, and you are beautiful,” and she replied and “you’re a comic”… in the slowest, most condensing way as if he was released from prison and the only thing he was allowed to do by law was stand up comedy. He went on to say it was hilarious, and he loves remembering stories like that.

Lessons Learned: Cousin Pat’s Journey on The Apprentice

Cousin Pat also auditioned for the first season of The Apprentice because he was an experienced real estate investor as well, and they just sort of thought he was a wacko. The lady at the table went, “ok, now moving on.”

“The Apprentice” is a reality television show that originally aired on NBC from 2004 to 2015. The show was created and produced by Donald Trump and Mark Burnett and featured a group of business-minded contestants competing against each other in a series of business-related tasks.

The show was hosted by Donald Trump , who also served as the “boss” and primary decision-maker for the show, deciding which contestants were “fired” each week. The ultimate goal of the show was for the remaining contestants to secure a job offer from Trump, working for one of his companies.

The Apprentice was a popular show, and it was able to launch the career of some of its contestants. However, the show faced some criticism for the way Trump conducted himself as the host and for the way the show portrayed business and the business world.

Inside the Unbelievable World of Cousin Pat’s Run-ins with Donald Trump

Patrick Argiro aka Cousin Pat would go on to see Donald Trump live three times. Cousin Pat shared he saw him outside shaking hands at the audition of Apprentice Season 1; also saw him speak at the Learning Annex back in the day in NYC, and also saw him on an early date with his then-girlfriend now Wife Melania, where they were escorted into the movies with armed security.

From the Amateur Stage to the Apollo: Cousin Pat’s Journey to No Stardom

Finally, Cousin Pat shared that his final attempt to be seen on television was ‘Showtime at the Apollo,’ he said it went well, and they laughed hysterically, but ultimately it was a no-go.

The audition was in Washington DC, and so Cousin Pat stayed overnight at a hotel and then after the audition did some sightseeing and then went on home to NYC to never be heard from again.

“Showtime at the Apollo” is a television show that originally aired from 1987 to 2008. The show was a live, weekly talent competition that was held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City. The show featured a wide variety of acts, including singers, dancers, comedians, and other performers. The performers would compete in front of a live audience, and the winner of the competition would be determined by the audience’s applause.

The show was known for its energetic and enthusiastic audience, as well as its mix of established and up-and-coming talent. The Apollo Theater is a historic venue with a rich cultural history, and the show was considered an important platform for showcasing African American performers. The show was hosted by several personalities over the years, including Steve Harvey, and was revived in 2018 by BET Networks.

Summary

Cousin Pat, also known as Dr. Patrick Argiro, is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, and Certified Grief Informed Professional. He has a background in comedy, having worked as a stand-up comedian and auditioned for reality TV shows like Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent and The Apprentice. Cousin Pat has shared his experiences and stories from these shows, providing insight into the world of reality TV. Nowadays, Cousin Pat uses his comedic talents to help his clients with their mental wellness, drawing on his unique perspective on the intersections between comedy and mental health. He has also shared his Donald Trump sightings, having seen him multiple times in various settings. Cousin Pat’s journey in the entertainment industry is chronicled in his experiences auditioning for ‘Showtime at the Apollo.’

