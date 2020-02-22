A Crew Crash Lands on a Weird Planet in ‘Exodus’

A new story will begun in ‘Exodus’

When I was a kid, I had a few of the ThunderCats toys. I can’t say I remember much about the show though. When I saw the first trailer for ThunderCats Roar I wondered if it would be any good or not. Yet I decided to give it a shot. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Exodus’ and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Exodus’ here:

Fleeing the destruction of their home planet Thundera, Lion-O and the ThunderCats land on the mysterious, dangerous, all-around awesome world of Third Earth!

This pilot certainly took this series in a different direction. It rarely seemed to take itself seriously, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. Although the animation wasn’t top notch, a few of the characters were likable. I am curious to see where this show goes next.

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturdays at 10:30 am on Cartoon Network.