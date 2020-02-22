Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Crew Crash Lands on a Weird Planet in ‘Exodus’

A Crew Crash Lands on a Weird Planet in ‘Exodus’

After their planet gets destroyed, they find themselves on a mysterious planet

by Leave a Comment

exodus, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, action, pilot, review, warner bros animation, cartoon network

A new story will begun in ‘Exodus’

When I was a kid, I had a few of the ThunderCats toys. I can’t say I remember much about the show though. When I saw the first trailer for ThunderCats Roar I wondered if it would be any good or not. Yet I decided to give it a shot. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Exodus’ and here is what I thought of it.

exodus, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, action, pilot, review, warner bros animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

You can read the premise for ‘Exodus’ here:

Fleeing the destruction of their home planet Thundera, Lion-O and the ThunderCats land on the mysterious, dangerous, all-around awesome world of Third Earth!

exodus, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, action, pilot, review, warner bros animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

This pilot certainly took this series in a different direction. It rarely seemed to take itself seriously, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. Although the animation wasn’t top notch, a few of the characters were likable. I am curious to see where this show goes next.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
exodus, thundercats roar, tv show, comedy, action, animated, pilot, review, warner bros animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturdays at 10:30 am on Cartoon Network.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.