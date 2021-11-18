A Crew Starts an Important Mission on ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 1

An important mission begins on ‘Dogs in Space’ season 1

I have been lucky to watch some great animated TV shows lately. Each one has taken me on some pretty amazing adventures. When I first heard about Dogs in Space I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Dogs in Space season 1 here:

In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.

This season surprised me in many ways. It has a bit of a wacky start, but from there it only gets better. The characters are likable and none of them are perfect. We see this crew go on some crazy adventures together. After someone tries to do something drastic it is up to this crew to stop them. As this season comes to a close it looks like this mission is far from over.

Dogs in Space season 1 is available now on Netflix.