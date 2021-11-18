Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Crew Starts an Important Mission on ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 1

A Crew Starts an Important Mission on ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 1

A small crew of Dogs are sent out to space by their humans to find a new planet to live on

by Leave a Comment

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

An important mission begins on ‘Dogs in Space’ season 1

I have been lucky to watch some great animated TV shows lately. Each one has taken me on some pretty amazing adventures. When I first heard about Dogs in Space I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Dogs in Space season 1 here:

In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

This season surprised me in many ways. It has a bit of a wacky start, but from there it only gets better. The characters are likable and none of them are perfect. We see this crew go on some crazy adventures together. After someone tries to do something drastic it is up to this crew to stop them. As this season comes to a close it looks like this mission is far from over.

Dogs in Space season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

