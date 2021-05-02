Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Criminal Organization Needs to be Stopped in ‘World on Fire’

A Criminal Organization Needs to be Stopped in ‘World on Fire’

It will be up to a small team to find some way to bring this criminal organization down

by Leave a Comment

world on fire, gi joe, comic, graphic novel, paul allor, net galley, review, idw publishing

A small team takes on a big mission in ‘World on Fire’

I am familiar with GI Joe. As a kid I watched a few episodes of the cartoon, and enjoyed both live action films. When I heard about World on Fire I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for GI Joe World on Fire here:

Tyranny is on the rise as Cobra topples governments and spreads its ruthless power across the globe. In these trying times, desperate measures are taken. The new G.I. Joe program recruits civilian spies and saboteurs: ordinary people living in occupied territories who will put their lives on the line to strike back through clandestine but high-impact missions. Join these new recruits as they resist Cobra control, fight to make a better world for all, and find out just what they are capable of.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Cobra had taken over much of the world, and things were naturally a mess. Many tried to fall in line, but some refused to give up hope. A small team took on many high risks missions with the hopes of taking Cobra down. Along the way alliances were made and some members of this team lost their lives. Yet as this graphic novel came to a close it looked like the overall mission was a success.

GI Joe: World on Fire is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x