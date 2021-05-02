A Criminal Organization Needs to be Stopped in ‘World on Fire’

A small team takes on a big mission in ‘World on Fire’

I am familiar with GI Joe. As a kid I watched a few episodes of the cartoon, and enjoyed both live action films. When I heard about World on Fire I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for GI Joe World on Fire here:

Tyranny is on the rise as Cobra topples governments and spreads its ruthless power across the globe. In these trying times, desperate measures are taken. The new G.I. Joe program recruits civilian spies and saboteurs: ordinary people living in occupied territories who will put their lives on the line to strike back through clandestine but high-impact missions. Join these new recruits as they resist Cobra control, fight to make a better world for all, and find out just what they are capable of.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Cobra had taken over much of the world, and things were naturally a mess. Many tried to fall in line, but some refused to give up hope. A small team took on many high risks missions with the hopes of taking Cobra down. Along the way alliances were made and some members of this team lost their lives. Yet as this graphic novel came to a close it looked like the overall mission was a success.

GI Joe: World on Fire is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.