Crosshair Gets Put on Another Difficult Mission in ‘The Outpost’

Crosshair gets another tough mission in ‘The Outpost’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Cid had a new mission for this team. It sounded simple enough at first, just head to a crashed ship and see what you can find of value. Once they got there, it was clear something bad happened here. When they had a run in with a powerful creature, the mission took a dangerous turn fast. After the empire showed up, this team decided it was time to get out of there. As this episode came to a close this team was left with more questions than answers. Now Crosshair gets another tough mission in ‘The Outpost’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Outpost’ here:

A new friend is made on a harsh and unforgiving outpost planet.

Crosshair is given a new mission at the start of this episode. At first he is happy to get picked, until he sees where they are going. They land at a remote base, and things could be going better there. All they are supposed to do is guard a bunch of crates, which is made tougher by attacks from unknown insurgents. Crosshair and someone else go to find them, and make a shocking discovery along the way. As this episode comes to a close Crosshair makes a rash decision.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘The Outpost’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.