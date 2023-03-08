Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Crosshair Gets Put on Another Difficult Mission in ‘The Outpost’

Crosshair Gets Put on Another Difficult Mission in ‘The Outpost’

Crosshair gets asked to join someone on a mission to guard crates at a remote outpost

the outpost, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

Crosshair gets another tough mission in ‘The Outpost’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Cid had a new mission for this team. It sounded simple enough at first, just head to a crashed ship and see what you can find of value. Once they got there, it was clear something bad happened here. When they had a run in with a powerful creature, the mission took a dangerous turn fast. After the empire showed up, this team decided it was time to get out of there. As this episode came to a close this team was left with more questions than answers. Now Crosshair gets another tough mission in ‘The Outpost’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the outpost, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Outpost’ here:

A new friend is made on a harsh and unforgiving outpost planet.

the outpost, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Crosshair is given a new mission at the start of this episode. At first he is happy to get picked, until he sees where they are going. They land at a remote base, and things could be going better there. All they are supposed to do is guard a bunch of crates, which is made tougher by attacks from unknown insurgents. Crosshair and someone else go to find them, and make a shocking discovery along the way. As this episode comes to a close Crosshair makes a rash decision.

the outpost, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘The Outpost’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

