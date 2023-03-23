Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Crosshair Sends Out a Distress Signal to the Team in ‘Tipping Point’

Crosshair Sends Out a Distress Signal to the Team in ‘Tipping Point’

After he learns some shocking information, he tries to send a message to the team

by

Someone tries to send out a warning in ‘Tipping Point’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, this team had just finished a dangerous job. After it was over, someone suggested a place they could lay low for a while. This place ended up being really nice and Omega even made a friend or two her own age here. Hunter wasn’t sure about staying here, but the rest of the team was sure tempted to. Once this team helped out with a natural catastrophe, they had a big decision to make. Now we see someone try to send out a distress signal in ‘Tipping Point’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Tipping Point’ here:

New information has our heroes taking on a dangerous mission.

(c) Disney Plus

We see a risky rescue mission happening at the start of this episode. Echo is a part of a small team that is trying to help some clones who are being taken somewhere secret. Next we see Crosshair, and he isn’t looking that good. He has been tortured many times for information that he just doesn’t have. Then we see the team again and Tech is giving Omega a flying lesson. She is thrilled when an old friend visits them, and Tech is happy to help Echo decrypt something. Once is gets recovered, Tech makes a shocking discovery. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like an old teammate might need their help.

(c) Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘Tipping Point’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

