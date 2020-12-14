‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ is Available now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have watched a number of martial arts films in my life. Most of the time the action is quite over the top, and these types of movies don’t always make a ton of sense. Yet when Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon came out it did quite well. Well now this film is coming out on 4K Ultra HD. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon here:

Two master warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen. A young aristocrat (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage, but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for justice, they come face to face with their worst enemy –and the inescapable, enduring power of love.

It was nice to finally get to watch this film. Although not entirely what I expected, it was overall quite good. The story felt a little long at some parts, but these were few and far between. The action scenes were what made this film a lot of fun to watch. This may not be a movie for everyone, but some people are sure to enjoy it.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is out now on 4K Ultra HD.