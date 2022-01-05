Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Damian Starts a New School in ‘Batman and Robin and Howard’

Damian Starts a New School in ‘Batman and Robin and Howard’

Life for Damian gets turned upside down as they start a new school

Damian starts a new school in ‘Batman and Robin and Howard’

I have read a fair amount of Batman graphic novels lately. Each one has been a lot of fun to read and tells new tales about this caped crusader. When I heard about Batman and Robin and Howard I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Batman and Robin and Howard here:

To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what’s more, Damian’s dad, Bruce Wayne–a.k.a. Batman–decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine.

Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard–the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys’ rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class.

I had a great time reading this book. Damian isn’t happy to be starting a new school and not being allowed to join his dad on patrol isn’t great either. When Damian meets Howard a rival instantly forms between them. Things start to settle down with them once they end up working on a class project together. Slowly a friendship starts to form and they realize they can learn a lot from each other. When Batman appears to be missing Damian decides to ask his friend for help. As this tale comes to a close life for Damian will never be the same.

Batman and Robin and Howard is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

