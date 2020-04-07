A Dangerous Love Triangle Starts in ‘Gotham High’

Bruce makes a few new friends in ‘Gotham High’

I have been lucky to read some pretty good Batman comics lately. Batman: Overdrive showed how the first Batmobile came into existence. In Batman and the Signal we saw a new member get added into the family. Batman: The Wedding we saw the caped crusader ready to make a huge decision. Now we get to see a teenage Bruce Wayne in ‘Gotham High’. I was able to read a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Gotham High here:

After being kicked out of his boarding school, 17-year-old Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find that nothing is as he left it. What once was his family home is now an empty husk, lonely but haunted by the memory of his parents’ murder. Selina Kyle, once the innocent girl next door, now rules over Gotham High School with a dangerous flair, aided by the class clown, Jack Napier. When a kidnapping rattles the school, Bruce seeks answers as the dark and troubled knight–but is he actually the pawn? Nothing is ever as it seems, especially at Gotham High, where the parties and romances are of the highest stakes … and where everyone is a suspect.

I had a wonderful time reading this graphic novel. To see these characters in high school showed new sides of each of them. We saw early glimpses of what they might one day become, but before that they were all friends. When someone starts a love triangle, things get heated fast. Yet when someone important to them both turns up missing, they will have to work together to find them. If you are a fan of these characters then this is a graphic novel you will want to check out.

Gotham High is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.