A Dangerous Threat Comes to Snow White’s World in ‘Pure of Heart’

A thrilling tale gets told in ‘Pure of Heart’

I am familiar with the Snow White story. A girl is cast away from home, and makes the acquaintance of some new friends. When something terrible happens to Snow, her new friends and a prince arrive to stop a powerful foe once and for all. When I heard about Mirrorverse: Pure of Heart I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Mirrorverse Pure of Heart here:

This isn’t the Snow White that Disney fans know: this is Snow White as reflected and evolved within the Mirrorverse, with new abilities and items infused with Stellar Magic that she must learn how to wield. Despite her new skills and the strange things happening in her world, Snow White, or “Snow” as her friends often call her, has been carrying on as normal…until now. Snow believes that the evil Queen has taken her friends, and it is up to Snow to retrieve them and the Fractured Stellar Mirror, the source of the evil power, before it can be used to destroy Snow’s home world forever. Mickey assigns her a team of fellow Guardians, powerful beings from many different worlds who have committed to thwarting the Fractured and protecting the Mirrorverse from harm. Snow meets Tiana—an expert potion-maker—Rapunzel—a fighter who knows how to wield a frying pan—Stitch—a chaotic blue alien who can change forms—Sulley— a monster with a big heart—and Hades—the lord of the Underworld, who has offered to join the mission to see what this whole “Guardian gig” is about. On the way to the palace, each character faces a challenge seemingly created just for them.

I had a hard time putting this book down. The day starts simple enough for Snow, but takes a dark turn when she enters a small cottage. Instead of seeing friends, she must fight some strange looking foes. Once the battle is finished, she gets some answers and makes some new friends who want to help save her world. The mission won’t be an easy one, and along the way they will face some powerful foes. Yet as this adventure comes to a close, we see Snow make a big decision.

Mirrorverse: Pure of Heart is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.