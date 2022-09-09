Get Daily Email
Daniel Asks Someone for Help in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5

Daniel Asks Someone for Help in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

As Terry Silver puts a new plan into motion, Daniel asks someone for help to stop them

cobra kai, tv show, martial arts, comedy, drama, season 5, review, netflix

Daniel asks someone for help in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5

I have really enjoyed Cobra Kai so far. It began with someone bringing Cobra Kai back, and it reignited an old rivalry. Yet as the seasons moved along, we saw these two people starting to work together. When they found themselves with a common enemy, they tried to work together to find a way to stop them. Now as this dojo continues to grow Daniel must ask someone for help in season 5. I was able to get screeners for season 5 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

cobra kai, tv show, martial arts, comedy, drama, season 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Cobra Kai season 5 here:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

cobra kai, tv show, martial arts, comedy, drama, season 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

We saw Miguel make a bold decision at the start of this season. He took a trip to Mexico in the hopes of finding his father. When Johnny found out, he went there to find him before something awful happened to Miguel. He brought Robby along and it gave them a chance to build a few good memories together. Daniel asks Chozen for help in finding someway to bring Terry Silver down for good. Meanwhile Kreese is in jail and it looks like they might be in there for a while. When the stakes get higher Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang must work together again to stop something unthinkable from happening. As this season comes to a close it seems this story is far from over.

cobra kai, tv show, martial arts, comedy, drama, season 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Cobra Kai season 5 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

