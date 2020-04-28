Darlene and Ben Reach a Crossroads in ‘CPAPS Hickeys and Biscuits’

Ben lets something bad happen in ‘CPAPS Hickeys and Biscuits’

Last time on The Conners, Dan decides now is the time to let Louise know how he feels about her. When he gets to a gig of hers though, it might be too late. Meanwhile Darlene is stressed with trying to have a baby with Ben and getting sponsors for their new magazine. This makes her think that Becky may be trying to take Ben from her, and leads to a terrible fight. Yet as this episode comes to a close, they work things out and are able to forgive each other. Now Ben gets some parenting duties in ‘CPAPS Hickeys and Biscuits’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for CPAPS, Hickeys and Biscuits’ here:

Dan and Louise take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben. Mark and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys, and Becky contemplates marrying Emilio.

Darlene gives Ben some parenting duties in ‘CPAPS, Hickeys and Biscuits’. He believes that everything goes smoothly with Mark and a friend from school, but they take a surprise turn. Meanwhile Dan is spending the night at Louise’s for the first time, and is afraid he might scare her off because of a breathing machine he sleeps with every night. Thankfully, she understands entirely and they are able to get past it. As this episode comes to a close, Ben and Darlene have an important conversation, and decide to take their relationship to the next level. To learn more about The Conners click on this website.

The Conners 'CPAPS, Hickeys and Biscuits' airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC.