Dean Discovers Adult Magazines in ‘The Club’

Dean starts reading adult magazines in ‘The Club’

Last time on The Wonder Years, Dean was going through a crisis. After catching his best friend kissing a girl he liked, he wasn’t sure how to feel about it. When Dean tries to talk to his best friend about it, some hurtful things get said. Yet as this episode comes to a close they work things out and it looks like they are going to be okay. Now Dean discovers adult magazines on ‘The Club’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Club’ here:

Dean stumbles upon some “racy literature” and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Dean’s friends start reading adult magazines at the start of this episode. Dean decides to find his dad’s stash so he can share them with his friends the next day. Once he gets caught with them, the principal calls his father in for a chat. When Dean has a talk with his parents about them his mom decides to answer every question he has about things. The next day Dean has a chat with a girl about what he now knows and things don’t go so great. As this episode comes to a close Dean is given an important job when his parents decide to throw a party. You can learn more about The Wonder Years here.

The Wonder Years ‘The Club’ airs tonight at 8:30/ 7:30 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.