Dean Gets To See Where His Mom Works in ‘The Workplace’

Dean fears he is going to have a boring day in ‘The Workplace’

Last time on The Wonder Years, Dean and his friends discovered adult magazines. It changed all of their lives and they were eager to share them with each other. When Dean got caught with a few at school he was sent to the principals office. His dad had to pick him up but what happened afterwards took Dean by surprise. His parents had a talk with him where Dean learned some important information. When he shared this knowledge with a girl at school things didn’t go the way he hoped they would. As this episode came to a close life for Dean was never going to be the same. Now Dean is looking forward to joining his dad at his job in ‘The Workplace’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Workplace’ here:

It’s “Take Your Son to Work Day” and Dean heads to band practice with Bill. But the “grown folks’ business” at the music studio prompts Lillian to have to pick up Dean. While at her office, Dean finally learns what his mom does while he’s at school all day, gaining a newfound respect for her career and ambition.

Dean is excited to spend the day with his dad at the start of this episode. After things get too intense there Dean gets to spend the day with his mom. At first he isn’t looking forward to it and fears he is going to have a real boring day. This changes once he sees just how hard she works at this place. Dean also gets to see the challenges she faces here every day. As this episode comes to a close Dean learns a lesson or two that change his life forever. You can learn more about The Wonder Years here.

The Wonder Years ‘The Workplace’ airs tonight at 8:30/7:30 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.