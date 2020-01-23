Delilah Tries to Mend Things With Sophie in ‘The Kiss’

Delilah is having a rough time with her daughter in ‘The Kiss’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Eddie and Delilah decided to tell their kids the truth about Charlie. Theo took it pretty well, but Sophie not so much. She freaked out big time, and took the news rather hard. Meanwhile Eddie and Maggie ended up breaking up. Now Delilah tries to pick up the pieces in ‘The Kiss’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Kiss’ here:

It’s been three months since Delilah and Eddie revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie, Gary and the gang gather for the opening night of Danny’s play, and Rome and Regina take steps toward adopting a baby.

Delilah is trying to find a way to work things out with Sophie in ‘The Kiss’. Yet Sophie hardly seems to give her the time of day anymore. Danny is getting ready for the opening night of Grease, and he is nervous about a kissing scene in it. Gary meanwhile is making some very bad decisions. Eddie has a family member he hasn’t talked to in a long time reach out, and he is unsure what to do. As this episode comes to a close Sophie makes a big decision about her living arrangements. If you want to learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things ‘The Kiss’ airs tomorrow night at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.