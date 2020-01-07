Diana Must Save Someone From an Awful Fate in ‘Warbringer’

Diana has a part to play in someone’s fate in ‘Warbringer’

I really liked the Wonder Woman movie that came out a few years ago. It did a great job bringing this character to the big screen. This is a character that has been around for decades, and they have gone through many changes over the years. When I heard about Wonder Woman: Warbringer I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Wonder Woman Warbringer here:

Diana longs to prove herself to her legendary warrior sisters. But when the opportunity finally comes, she throws away her chance at glory and breaks Amazon law–risking exile–to save a mere mortal. Even worse, Alia Keralis is no ordinary girl and with this single brave act, Diana may have doomed the world. Alia just wanted to escape her overprotective brother with a semester at sea. She doesn’t know she is being hunted. When a bomb detonates aboard her ship, Alia is rescued by a mysterious girl of extraordinary strength and forced to confront a horrible truth: Alia is a Warbringer–a direct descendant of the infamous Helen of Troy, fated to bring about an age of bloodshed and misery. Together, Diana and Alia will face an army of enemies–mortal and divine–determined to either destroy or possess the Warbringer. If they have any hope of saving both their worlds, they will have to stand side by side against the tide of war.

It was so much fun reading this graphic novel. Although Diana is older in this one, she still hasn’t become the hero she is meant to be. When she takes a big risk, it sets her up for an important mission. She has a part to play in saving someone from an awful fate. Getting there won’t be easy, and they will face all kinds of monsters along the way. As this story comes to a close, it looks like she has made some new friends. If you are a fan of this character then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Wonder Woman: Warbringer is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.