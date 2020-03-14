Dirty Secrets Gets Revealed About This Crew in ‘Broken Pieces’

Hidden truths get revealed in ‘Broken Pieces’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Picard was successful in rescuing Soji. To help her out, he took her to see some old friends. Meanwhile Hugh and Elnor found themselves in a dire situation on the Borg cube. As this episode came to a close Soji feels like she learned a bit more about herself. Now hidden truths about some of this crew come to light in ‘Broken Pieces’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Broken Pieces’ here:

When devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube.

Some big secrets get revealed in ‘Broken Pieces’. First Picard learns the truth about the Mars attack, and it certainly shakes him up a bit. Raffi learns something about Captain Rios’s past, and a tough decision he made many years ago. Dr. Agnes Jurati also comes clean about a horrible thing she did. Seven shows up to help out Elnor, and comes up with a drastic plan. As this episode comes to a close, Soji realizes what she and this crew must do next.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Broken Pieces’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.