A ‘Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection’ Is Coming to Blu-Ray

A ‘Disney Legacy Animated Collection’ is coming to Blu-Ray

Since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Disney films. Each one tells a wonderful story and can be a blast to watch them unfold. As an adult I still love watching these films and the adventures they continue to take me on. When I heard a Disney Legacy Animated Collection was coming out on Blu-Ray, I was beyond excited. Here is my thoughts on this upcoming box set.

You can learn more about the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection here:

The set includes 100 animated titles on Blu-ray, digital codes for each title, features the original theatrical poster art, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation’s all-new musical comedy Wish, and a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving. This special collection features a stunning array of Disney Animation and Pixar classics including Bambi, Sleeping Beauty, The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen and Encanto. Select Pixar titles also includes a bonus disc of extras.

There are a huge amount of animated films in this collection. Many of them I loved as a kid, and continue to enjoy as an adult. Some of them I haven’t seen in years, but would love to get to watch again. Fans of Disney movies will definitely want to pick this collection up.

This Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection arrives November 14th.